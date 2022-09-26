Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БГ (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,53 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БГ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 29074 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
