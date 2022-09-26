1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БГ (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БГ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)