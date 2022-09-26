Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БГ (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БГ - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БГ - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БГ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БГ at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БГ at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 29074 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨѲ (1709) БГ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1709 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

