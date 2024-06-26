Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨИ (1708)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction AURORA - September 23, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

