Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,53 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨИ (1708)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИ (1708) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (15)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search