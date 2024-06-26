Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,53 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU58 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU55 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
