1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

