Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (246) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (22)
  • AURORA (21)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (9)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (72)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (9)
  • Roma Numismatics (11)
  • Russian Heritage (15)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (12)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Знак (3)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Heritage - November 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU58 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Heritage - November 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU55 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗ (1707) БК at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

