Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ. "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИН - НИКЪ" (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИН - НИКЪ"
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1798 with mark СП ОМ. "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИН - НИКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,351,396. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
14796 $
Price in auction currency 1351396 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
7835 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2007
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
