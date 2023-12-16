Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ. "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИН - НИКЪ" (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1798 with mark СП ОМ. "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИН - НИКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,351,396. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (2) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)