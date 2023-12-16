Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ. "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИН - НИКЪ" (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИН - НИКЪ"

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИН - НИКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИН - НИКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1798 with mark СП ОМ. "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИН - НИКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,351,396. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
14796 $
Price in auction currency 1351396 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
7835 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction NIKO - August 9, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date August 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 24, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Empire - April 16, 2010
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2007
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Künker - June 21, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

