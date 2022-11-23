Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1798 СП ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Poltina 1798 СП ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Poltina 1798 СП ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1798 with mark СП ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 6,000,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF20 ННР
Selling price
3718 $
Price in auction currency 339587 RUB
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF20 ННР
Selling price
4529 $
Price in auction currency 410000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF20 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СП ОМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

