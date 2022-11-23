Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1798 СП ОМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1798 with mark СП ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 6,000,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2022.
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF20 ННР
Selling price
3718 $
Price in auction currency 339587 RUB
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF20 ННР
Selling price
4529 $
Price in auction currency 410000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF20 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
******
