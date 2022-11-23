Poltina 1798 СП ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1798 with mark СП ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 6,000,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2022.

