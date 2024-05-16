5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the RND auction for RUB 125,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2015.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (11) XF (23) VF (9) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) ННР (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (2)

Künker (4)

London Coin Galleries (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (5)

RND (6)

Russian Heritage (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

Знак (1)