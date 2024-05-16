Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the RND auction for RUB 125,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
863 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
