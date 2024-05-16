Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the RND auction for RUB 125,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
863 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1801 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search