Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 3,143,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1801 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction MUNZE - September 9, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2019
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

