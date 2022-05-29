Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1801 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (10) XF (4) VF (12) F (4) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (6) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) Service NGC (1)

