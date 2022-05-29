Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1801 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 3,143,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1801 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller MUNZE
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search