Pattern Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1796 "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" with mark СПБ CLF. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the RND auction for RUB 212,500,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

