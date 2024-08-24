Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1796
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1796 "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" with mark СПБ CLF. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the RND auction for RUB 212,500,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.
