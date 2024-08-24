Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1796 "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" with mark СПБ CLF. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the RND auction for RUB 212,500,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • RND (1)
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Pattern) at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Seller RND
Date June 23, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
3340292 $
Price in auction currency 212500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1796 "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

