5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

