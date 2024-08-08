Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 180,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
73754 $
Price in auction currency 70000 EUR
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9386 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
