Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 180,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
73754 $
Price in auction currency 70000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
9386 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Empire - December 12, 2020
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

