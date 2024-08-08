5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1798 with mark СМ ФЦ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1154 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 170,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

