Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 147,473
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1798 with mark СМ ФЦ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1154 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 170,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13598 $
Price in auction currency 1200000 RUB
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14939 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
