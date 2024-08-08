Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 147,473

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1798 with mark СМ ФЦ. This gold coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1154 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 170,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13598 $
Price in auction currency 1200000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14939 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Category
Year
Search