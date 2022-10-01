Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Spink (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search