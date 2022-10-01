Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)