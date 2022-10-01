Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Spink (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 КМ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

