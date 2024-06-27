Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 7650 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10208 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price


Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price


Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price


Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price


Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search