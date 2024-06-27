Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1797 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 7650 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10208 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
