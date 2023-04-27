Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797. Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 Without mintmark Diagonally reeded edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 Without mintmark Diagonally reeded edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 . Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2190 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1325 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction CNG - June 30, 2020
Seller CNG
Date June 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

