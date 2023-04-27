Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797. Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 . Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- CNG (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2190 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1325 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
