Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797. Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1797 . Without mintmark. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (7) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS62 (2) SP65 (1) BN (5) Service NGC (3) ННР (2) PCGS (1)