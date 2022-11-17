Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1800 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1800
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1800 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search