Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1800 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1800 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction AURORA - September 23, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1800 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
