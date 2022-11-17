2 Kopeks 1800 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1800 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Сondition UNC (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) BN (3) Service NGC (3)