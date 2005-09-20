Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1797 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1797 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 1 Kopek 1797 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1797 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24906 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
1364 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
1645 $
Price in auction currency 1645 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 1 Kopek 1797 КМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

