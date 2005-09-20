1 Kopek 1797 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1797 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24906 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) RB (4) Service PCGS (4)