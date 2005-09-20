Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1797 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1797 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24906 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Nomisma (1)
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
1364 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
1645 $
Price in auction currency 1645 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search