Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5,790,020

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (209) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

