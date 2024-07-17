Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5,790,020
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (209) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
