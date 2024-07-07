Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 4,003,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1900 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1611 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

