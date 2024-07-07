Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 4,003,009
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1900
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1900 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1611 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
