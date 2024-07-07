5 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1900 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1611 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

