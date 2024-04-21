Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,650,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
