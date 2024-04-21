Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,650,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

