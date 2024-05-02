Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,014

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1903 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 66000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1903 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search