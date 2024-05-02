Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10,000,014
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1903
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1903 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.
