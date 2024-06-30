Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1902
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
