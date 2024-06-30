Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (100)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (9)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (6)
  • Haljak coin auction (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

