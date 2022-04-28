20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (28) Condition (slab) PF66 (3) PF65 (10) PF64 (6) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) CAMEO (7) Service NGC (9) ННР (3)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (5)

AURORA (1)

Empire (2)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Künker (3)

MS67 (1)

Rare Coins (7)

RND (3)

SINCONA (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)