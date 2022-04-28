Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6333 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF65
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Empire - December 1, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction MS67 - February 27, 2019
Seller MS67
Date February 27, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Hess Divo - May 31, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - March 28, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

