Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (3)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RND (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6333 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 27, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search