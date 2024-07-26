Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1915 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 59,333,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (578)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1915 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 15 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

