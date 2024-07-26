Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1915 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 59,333,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (578)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1915 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
