Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5,300,017

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 525,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2984 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4158 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF65
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - June 26, 2019
Seller MS67
Date June 26, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - February 28, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date March 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

