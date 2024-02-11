Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5,300,017
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 525,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2984 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4158 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition PF65
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date June 26, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition PF65
Selling price
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition PF63
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition PF63
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
