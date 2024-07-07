Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
