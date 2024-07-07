Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (279) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (21)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (22)
  • BAC (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Coins.ee (10)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • COINSTORE (6)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (9)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (27)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (21)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • MS67 (18)
  • MUNZE (7)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (19)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (24)
  • Rzeszowski DA (19)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1913 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search