10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,250,017
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 680,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2024.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
7441 $
Price in auction currency 680000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 27, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller BAC
Date March 22, 2017
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
