10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 680,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2024.

