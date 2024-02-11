Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,250,017

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 680,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2024.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
7441 $
Price in auction currency 680000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - February 27, 2019
Seller MS67
Date February 27, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
Seller BAC
Date June 5, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
Seller BAC
Date October 26, 2017
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction BAC - March 22, 2017
Seller BAC
Date March 22, 2017
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction BAC - November 2, 2016
Seller BAC
Date November 2, 2016
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
