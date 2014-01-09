Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1916. The central part with dots (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: The central part with dots
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,2 - 8,3 g
- Diameter 26,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1916 . The central part with dots. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1363 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
