Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1901 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1901 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22246 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3363 $
Price in auction currency 290000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1901 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

