5 Roubles 1901 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1901 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22246 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

