Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,018

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (292)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1910 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2022.

Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6667 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3422 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
