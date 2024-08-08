10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1910 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2022.

