10 Roubles 1910 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,018
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (292)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1910 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6667 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3422 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
