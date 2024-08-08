Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (515)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1909 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23386 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,719. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.

Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3731 $
Price in auction currency 333000 RUB
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - January 10, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

