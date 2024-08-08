10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1909 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23386 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,719. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (182) AU (182) XF (115) VF (9) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (8) MS63 (27) MS62 (77) MS61 (23) MS60 (12) AU58 (66) AU55 (28) AU53 (6) AU50 (14) XF45 (5) XF40 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF62 (3) DETAILS (14) CAMEO (2) Service ННР (50) NGC (153) RNGA (5) ECC (1) PCGS (10) РНГА (1)

