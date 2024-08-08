Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1909
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (515)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1909 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23386 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,719. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3731 $
Price in auction currency 333000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
