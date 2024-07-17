Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,666,667

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (252)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PF62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

