3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

