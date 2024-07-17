Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1899 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,666,667
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (252)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
