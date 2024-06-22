Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,400,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1903 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 480,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

