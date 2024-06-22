Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1903 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,400,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1903
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1903 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 480,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (6)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (6)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (15)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (7)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search