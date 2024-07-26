Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (310)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
