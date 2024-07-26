Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (310)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Heritage - May 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

