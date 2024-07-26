2 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (187) AU (31) XF (8) VF (5) F (2) No grade (67) Condition (slab) MS66 (10) MS65 (19) MS64 (40) MS63 (38) MS62 (20) MS61 (6) MS60 (7) AU58 (7) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (5) RD (16) RB (64) BN (43) Service NGC (87) ННР (21) CGC (10) RNGA (2) PCGS (2) ANACS (3)

