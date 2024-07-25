Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,000,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1357 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

