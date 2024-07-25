Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1913 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,000,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1357 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
