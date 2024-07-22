Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1627 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 61430 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Seller RND
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction MUNZE - December 6, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 RD RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

