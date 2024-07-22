Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1902 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1902
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1627 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- MUNZE (3)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 61430 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 RD RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search