1 Kopek 1901 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1901 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1850 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF63 RB ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
