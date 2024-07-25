Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1902 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1902
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1902 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
