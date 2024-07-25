Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1902 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1902 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PF66 RB
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1902 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1902 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search