1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1909 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (260) AU (17) XF (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (10) MS65 (20) MS64 (34) MS63 (55) MS62 (25) MS61 (2) MS60 (7) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) PF65 (2) DETAILS (5) RD (4) RB (50) BN (81) Service NGC (94) ННР (28) PCGS (13) CGC (1) RNGA (8)

