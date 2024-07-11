Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1909
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (303)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1909 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2244 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
