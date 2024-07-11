Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (303)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1909 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2244 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
