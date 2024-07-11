5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 174,432. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.

