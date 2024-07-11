Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 900,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 174,432. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2867 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
