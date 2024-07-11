Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 900,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (242)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1853 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 174,432. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2867 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

