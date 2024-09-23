5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2193 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 255. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

