Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,300,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1977 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
