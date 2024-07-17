5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1977 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

