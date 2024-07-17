Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,300,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1977 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (26)
  • AURORA (18)
  • BAC (8)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (34)
  • Katz (18)
  • Künker (7)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (19)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1850 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search