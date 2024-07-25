5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) AU (3) XF (7) VF (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Rare Coins (3)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (7)

SINCONA (1)