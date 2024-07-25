Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,300,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Seller RND
Date June 23, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1846-1849", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

