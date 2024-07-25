Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,300,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1850 "Eagle 1846-1849", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search