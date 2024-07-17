5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

