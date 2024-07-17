Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,010,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (20)
  • AURORA (18)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (11)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (8)
  • Heritage (4)
  • ICE (2)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Katz (15)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (9)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • Rauch (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (12)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
3966 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
