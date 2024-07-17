Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,010,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
3966 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1847 "Eagle 1846-1849", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
