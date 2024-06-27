Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,800,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14001 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
7301 $
Price in auction currency 675000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1846-1849", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
