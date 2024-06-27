Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,800,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14001 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
7301 $
Price in auction currency 675000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1846-1849", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

