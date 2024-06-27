5 Kopeks 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1846 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.

