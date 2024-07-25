5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (90) AU (32) XF (33) VF (16) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (7) MS65 (9) MS64 (13) MS63 (11) MS62 (8) MS61 (10) AU58 (8) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) VF35 (5) DETAILS (13) PL (3) Service PCGS (11) NGC (41) CGC (4) RNGA (7) ННР (11)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (20)

AURORA (17)

CNG (1)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (10)

Felzmann (6)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (8)

Imperial Coin (14)

Katz (12)

Künker (13)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (6)

MUNZE (4)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (4)

Numisbalt (11)

Rare Coins (10)

Rauch (5)

RedSquare (2)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (9)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (5)

Stare Monety (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (3)

Via (1)

WCN (2)

Знак (1)