Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,740,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

