Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,740,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 USD
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1845", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
