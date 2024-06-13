Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,740,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
