Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,740,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
