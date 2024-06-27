Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (4)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RedSquare (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search