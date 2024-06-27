5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (13) XF (12) VF (10) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS61 (7) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (4) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (9) RNGA (2)

