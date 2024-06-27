Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (4)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1843 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1843 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search