Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 900,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 97,125. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (10)
  • BAC (15)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (11)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (5)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

