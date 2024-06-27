5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 97,125. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (24) XF (23) VF (9) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (9) ННР (1) PCGS (1)

