5 Kopeks 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 900,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 97,125. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1836 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
