5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,026,055
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
