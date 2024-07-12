5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (28) AU (34) XF (32) VF (23) F (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (8) MS63 (5) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (6) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (3) VF20 (1) Service ННР (4) NGC (12) PCGS (3)

