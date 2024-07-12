Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,026,055

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1833 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

