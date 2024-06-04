5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

