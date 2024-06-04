Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 224,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (7)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 234 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - September 12, 2020
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1832 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search