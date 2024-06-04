Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 224,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 234 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1832 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
