5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 80,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 44268 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 21300 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
