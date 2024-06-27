Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 80,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 44268 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 21300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - December 6, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - December 6, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1829 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search